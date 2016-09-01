EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin will be speaking on terrorism charges filed against an 18-year-old Godfrey man today.

The press conference will be at 3:30 p.m. today at the Madison County Sheriff's Office, 405 Randle St. in Edwardsville.

The charges include one count of Material Support for Terrorism and one count of Making a Terrorist Threat. Gibbons said both charges will be considered Class X felonies.

RiverBender.com will be live streaming the press conference on our Facebook page starting at 3:30pm today.

