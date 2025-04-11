MADISON COUNTY - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries and one fatality at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025. The incident occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 159 and Renken Road.

According to preliminary information from the Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8, a Black Buick, driven by a 22-year-old female from Collinsville, was traveling westbound on Renken Road when it entered the intersection. ISP said at that moment, a White GMC truck, operated by a 39-year-old male from Dorsey, was heading southbound on Illinois Route 159. For reasons that remain unclear, the Buick was struck on the passenger side by the GMC.

The driver of the Buick sustained serious injuries and was subsequently flown to a regional hospital for treatment. A 21-year-old male passenger from Godfrey - James Militello - who was in the Buick, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC reported no injuries, while a 32-year-old female passenger from Dorsey was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

