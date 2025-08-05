GODFREY – A Godfrey resident faces several felonies after allegedly firing a weapon at a fleeing domestic battery victim, leading police to search his home and find "an active cannabis farming operation."

Kevin M. Buel, 47, of Godfrey, was charged on July 31, 2025 with the following offenses:

Armed violence (Class X felony) Unlawful manufacture or delivery of cannabis (Class X felony) Aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony) Aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) Possession of cannabis manufacturing equipment (Class 2 felony) Article continues after sponsor message Reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony) Domestic battery (2 counts, both Class A misdemeanors)

Buel allegedly struck the victim in the mouth and discharged a firearm in their direction on July 29, 2025. He was additionally accused of possessing over 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver while armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

According to the state’s petition to deny Buel’s pretrial release from custody, the incident unfolded after Buel struck the domestic battery victim in the mouth as they drove back to his residence.

“Once there, the argument continued and defendant became angry, first grabbing her and forcing her face into a plastic tote, obstructing her breathing, then displaying a firearm and discharging it near her inside the residence,” the petition states.

Buel reportedly continued to discharge the firearm towards the victim as she fled the scene and hid at a nearby residence. Officers later observed bruising on the victim’s arm and redness to her neck.

“[A] search of the residence revealed multiple bullet holes in the interior of the residence, a spent projectile, and a spent shell casing,” the petition continues. “Search also revealed an active cannabis farming operation and approximately 130 pounds of processed cannabis in plastic totes. Also in the cannabis totes, officers found additional firearm ammunition.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Buel, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

