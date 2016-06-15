EDWARDSVILLE: Jeremy M. Foster, 32, of the 300 block of Venus Drive, Godfrey, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with three counts of unauthorized video recording.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into a report of Jeremy M. Foster unlawfully capturing video recordings of home health care workers inside his residence. Investigators learned a video recording device had been placed inside a restroom in Foster’s home.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said evidence seized during the investigation showed several home healthcare workers were unlawfully video recorded while in the noted restroom. The healthcare workers were in Foster’s home caring for another occupant of the residence, who had no involvement in this matter.

Foster was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was detained pending a formal presentation of facts to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Investigators have identified three individuals who were unlawfully video recorded, and are continuing to investigate the events.

Foster’s bond was set at $50,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Foster remains in custody in lieu of bond at the Madison County jail. Unauthorized Video Recording is a Class 4 Felony in the State of Illinois. The statute in part reads:

“It is unlawful for any person to knowingly make a video record or transmit live video of another person without that person's consent in a restroom, tanning bed, tanning salon, locker room, changing room, or hotel bedroom.”

