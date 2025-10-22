ALTON – A man from Godfrey faces multiple felonies after allegedly sexually abusing a nun at a convent in Alton.

Logan J. Strack, 22, of Godfrey, was charged on Oct. 21, 2025, with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class 4 felony count of criminal sexual abuse.

On Oct. 18, 2025, Strack allegedly entered the Sisters of Saint Francis Convent in Alton and forcibly grabbed the victim’s clothed breasts without her consent.

A petition to deny Strack’s pretrial release from custody was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, the victim was “a nun at the Convent.”

The petition states Strack entered the Convent through an unlocked side door at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2025. He had previously tried entering through the front door, but after finding it was locked, he reportedly began checking other doors until finding the unlocked side door.

“Upon entering the building, he made contact with the victim, a nun at the Convent,” the petition states. “He asked if he could hug her, and when she told him he could not, he began to hug her anyway. He only stopped when she pushed his arms off of her.”

After attempting to hug the nun again and having his arms pushed away a second time, Strack then “suddenly reached forward with both hands” and grabbed the victim’s clothed breasts before “she struck him with an open hand, and he left the building.”

Strack reportedly made a series of admissions in a later interview, including that he went to the Convent, checked multiple doors to find one that was unlocked, entered the Convent, and grabbed the victim’s breast, saying it “felt good in the moment.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Strack, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

