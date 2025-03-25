JERSEYVILLE – A man from Godfrey is the subject of a Jersey County criminal case after committing home repair fraud against a Jerseyville resident.

Scott A. Pritchard, 37, of Godfrey, was charged on March 18, 2025 with one count of home repair fraud, a Class 4 felony.

On Feb. 25, 2025, Pritchard allegedly entered into a contract for home repair work totaling $6,800, which he had no intention of completing or knew would not be completed. The home in question was located on Hollow Avenue in Jerseyville.

Pritchard was granted pretrial release from custody, with a summons to appear in court on April 22, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

