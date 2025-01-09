GODFREY - A Godfrey man with a long criminal history has been granted pretrial release in his latest case of battery against an elderly victim.

Owen D. Smith, 51, of Godfrey, was charged on Jan. 7, 2024 with one Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

On Jan. 3, 2025, Smith allegedly struck a household or family member about the head and body with a closed first. The victim in this case was 60 years of age or older at the time of the incident.

Court records show an extensive criminal history for Smith dating back to 1998, including prior charges of domestic battery, interfering with a report of domestic battery, phone harassment, property damage, and more. At the time of this incident, he was also on probation from a 2023 Madison County case.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Smith, who was granted pretrial release from custody. A motion to impose additional conditions on his pretrial release was filed on Jan. 8, 2025, stating among other reasons that he “has previously threatened or perpetrated physical abuse toward the victim in this matter,” and that he presents a “continued threat” to the victim.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

