JERSEYVILLE – A man from Godfrey remains in custody after breaking into a Jersey County home and swinging a knife at one of the occupants.

Juwan A. Wallace, 32, of Godfrey, was charged on March 31, 2025 with Attempted First Degree Murder and Home Invasion, both Class X felonies.

On March 28, 2025, Wallace allegedly entered the victim’s residence without authority while armed with a knife. Wallace reportedly swung the knife at the victim “multiple times, coming within approximately three inches” of their face after threatening to kill the victim and their mother.

A petition was filed to deny Wallace’s pretrial release from custody. The petition notes Wallace “has a criminal history dating back to at least 2012,” and has a history of other violent arrests and convictions – including his most recent conviction of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse from a 2021 Jersey County case.

A Pretrial Detention Order was filed upholding the petition to keep Wallace detained. Wallace was arrested by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and currently remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim from this case.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

