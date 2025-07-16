GODFREY – A case of identity theft against an elderly victim has yielded felony charges for a Godfrey resident.

Cory M. Breuer, 43, of Godfrey, was charged on July 11, 2025 with one count each of aggravated identity theft (a Class 2 felony) and deceptive practices (a Class 4 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

From April 1, 2024 to May 30, 2024, Breuer allegedly possessed the personal identifying information of a victim who was 60 years of age or older, knowing the information had been stolen or illegally produced. He also possessed two checks made out in the victim’s name, one for $1,200 and the other for $2,500.

Breuer was also found in possession of a digital copy of a $750 check made out in another person’s name. He reportedly possessed each of the checks with the intent of accessing the funds of another person, according to charging documents.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Breuer, who was ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: