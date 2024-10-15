GODFREY — An event will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on October 15 to introduce faith-based investment opportunities offered by Ave Maria Mutual Funds.

The event titled "Higher Ground - Investments You Can Believe In" aims to help attendees gain a better understanding of mutual funds and how they can align their investments with their personal values while achieving financial goals.

The gathering comes in response to a growing interest among local residents in investing in companies and organizations that reflect their beliefs. Representatives from Ave Maria Mutual Funds and Edward Jones Investments will be present to provide insights into faith-based investment options and general investment principles.

“Investors are eager to see their assets grow while supporting companies and institutions that share their convictions,” said Scott Mandrell, a representative from Edward Jones.

Mandrell said the event promises to be informative and empowering, particularly for those who may not have extensive knowledge about investing. Edward Jones has established a reputation as a reliable firm in the financial industry, often regarded as the gold standard. The firm’s commitment to education is highlighted by its focus on ensuring clients are well-informed about their investments.

The upcoming event is expected to continue this trend by fostering a deeper understanding of investment opportunities that resonate with the community's values.

