GODFREY - Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra issued a reminder on Monday morning to local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for temporary detours announced last month by Kansas City Southern Railroad. KCS RR will be temporarily closing the Illinois Route 111 railroad crossing (between Ingham Lane and Bethany Lane) to conduct maintenance & repair work this Thursday and Friday.

Work shall begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and will continue through 3 p.m. Friday, June 12. Afterward, the crossing shall be opened to full traffic.

Sichra said that Kansas City Railroad will be coordinating the closure and detour route with Illinois Department of Transportation and Madison County since Humbert Road and that section of Bethany Lane are maintained by the county. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

"Local first responder and mutual aid agencies (Fire, Police, EMS) have been notified of the temporary closure," Sichra said. "Residents and motorists should also try to avoid the area and pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

