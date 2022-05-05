GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey hosted their annual "Touch a Truck" Day on Wednesday which included plenty of smiles, pictures, and lots (and lots!) of "horn honking".

Chris Logan, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Village of Godfrey, said "Lots of local businesses and organizations brought out their big vehicles to let the kids get up close to these big trucks (that they may have seen going down the road). The kids get to meet the drivers, touch the trucks, sit in the driver's seat, (and, of course, honk the horn)."

Some of the organizations that brought out trucks included Ferrellgas, Illinois Department of Transportation, Ameren Illinois, Madison County Transit, Godfrey Fire Protection District, Bowers Towing, Bob Sanders Waste, several ambulances, and others.

Logan went on to say, "This has become an annual event and is an opportunity for the kids to take a field trip from school or, if they're not in school yet, Mom and Dad can bring them out. We've got a good number of trucks out here this year,...and everyone enjoys doing this for the kids."

Joe Rister, Ameren Illinois volunteer, said "The kids had a great time and it was really busy this year with bus-loads of kids coming out. It was a wonderful day."

The next event hosted by the Village of Godfrey Recreation Department will be their FREE Catch and Release Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, (May 7, 2022)! The day will begin at 9:00 am with registration, followed by the beginning of fishing at 10:00 am. Fishing will last until 11:30 am and the judges will make their final decisions. At 12:00 pm there will be an award ceremony with awards like biggest catch, most fish caught and the strangest catch! Participants are asked to bring bait of their choice and their own fishing pole. For details and registration go to: https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/godfrey/program/48566/2022-FREE-Fishing-Derby

Pictures from the Touch a Truck event may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Touch-a-Truck-Godfrey

