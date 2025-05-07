GODFREY - Kids of all ages and the young at heart could enjoy the annual Big Truck Day at Glazebrook Park.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, community members could explore an ambulance, fire truck, school bus, trash truck, helicopter and more at the Big Truck Day festival. This annual event allows kids to climb into the trucks and explore them.

“We’ve got a lot of different cool trucks here, and I know the kids are going to touch all of them,” said Chris Logan, Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Director. “A lot of these kids may see them on TV or driving down the road, but they never really get to get that close to them. This is a chance for them to come out and do that.”

Logan explained that this event welcomes hundreds of families every year. They also see a few school groups come through for field trips.

“It’s kind of a nice thing they can have in their calendar and it’s an outdoor event they can plan on doing every year,” he said.

For the first time this year, the Big Truck Day festivities began with a quiet hour from 9:30–10:30 a.m., where the trucks did not honk their horns or sound their sirens. Logan said they decided to introduce this hour for people who are sensitive to noise or who prefer a quieter atmosphere.

The day was off to an exciting start as the quiet hour came to a close, and Logan said they expected many more kids and families to come through before 1 p.m. He added that Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department enjoys putting on events like Big Truck Day to bring people to the parks and provide fun experiences for Godfrey’s kids and families.

“We love doing this,” he said. “We see a lot of familiar faces and new faces. It’s nice to bring people out here to the park and just see this is a nice place. It’s a fun and safe place to come out and spend time with your family.”

For more information about Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department, including upcoming events, visit their official webpage.

