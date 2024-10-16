GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey and Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project are working with youth volunteers to help plant trees at two Parks in Godfrey at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The Tree Planting is made possible thanks to a Recover, Replant, Restore! grant from Trees Forever.

“Planting native trees adds diversity to Godfrey’s tree canopy and will provide food and shelter for wildlife in our Parks,” says Chris Logan, Director of Godfrey Parks. “Trees provide critical shade amidst an ever-warming climate, improve air quality, and are essential to our ecosystems. We’re grateful to Trees Forever for providing funding to plant more trees in Godfrey, and look forward to working with volunteers on October 18 to add more trees to our landscape that will benefit our community for years to come.”

The Recover, Replant, Restore! grant is funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), and the US Forest Service. It helps communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replace felled trees with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species, and restore a healthy and beneficial community forest. Volunteers will plant the nearly 40 native trees that were purchased through this grant opportunity. Species include bald cypress, red oak, hackberry, and swamp white oak trees. Emily Ehley, Trees Forever’s Illinois Program Manager will do a planting demonstration at 9:30 a.m. at Glazebrook Park.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ecosystem Restoration Program students and Alton High School’s Field Ecology Students will be helping with the planting. Community volunteers are also encouraged to participate and meet at 9:30 am at Glazebrook Park off Stamper Lane between the new Pickleball courts and the Baseball complex or at LaVista Park in the parking lot. Volunteers must wear boots or close-toed shoes and dress in layers for fall temperatures. They are encouraged to bring their own water bottles. Tools will be provided.

“Native trees are critical to improving green spaces and recreation areas throughout our community, while also helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and supporting the ecology of the Metro East region,” says Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Many insects, birds, and animals depend on native trees for food and shelter. Native trees also help stop soil erosion, resist pests and diseases, and help cool down our environment. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to plant more trees in our community, and look forward to working with the Village of Godfrey and local volunteers on this exciting project.”

