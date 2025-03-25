Our Daily Show Interview! 50 + Years of Rummage Sales Continue on 4-4

GODFREY - Godfrey First United Methodist Church will host their annual rummage sale to raise money for their missions.

From 4–7 p.m. on Friday, April 4, and 8–11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025, community members can stop by the church and shop the donated items. Located at 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey, Godfrey First United Methodist Church hosts this rummage sale every year to raise money for local organizations, including Oasis Women’s Center, Crisis Food Center and Dream Home Charities.

“It’s clean, it’s neat, it’s reasonably priced,” said Carolyn, one of the organizers. “They turn the church into a department store, and when I say department store, I mean every area has its own space.”

On Friday, shoppers donate $2 to access the church. Carolyn and Jean, who spearheaded the rummage sale this year along with Shirley, explained that they have a wide variety of items, from pots and pans to glassware to yard decorations to clothing.

From 10–11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, the church will have its famous bag sale, where shoppers get everything they can fit into a bag for $1.

Most of the clothing sells for anywhere from 25–50 cents, with Sunday school classrooms filled with men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Carolyn and Jean also noted that they’re open to negotiating on all of their prices. They want to sell as much as possible to raise money for local nonprofits.

“It’s got to go out and it’s all for mission,” Carolyn explained. “We would rather get 25 cents for something than have it left over at the end, because then you’ve got to figure out where you’re going to take it and everything, and that’s easier said than done sometimes.”

The church is accepting donations for the rummage sale next week, starting Monday, March 31, through Thursday, April 3, 2025. You can drop off items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church or call them at (618) 466-3624 for more information about donating.

They also need volunteers to help sort and price the items prior to the sale. Carolyn and Jean said they will work throughout the week leading up to April 4 getting everything ready. They emphasized that all of their items are “spotless” and the sale itself is incredibly “neat.”

While it’s a lot of work, the ladies are looking forward to hosting the annual sale once again. They enjoy welcoming new and familiar faces to the church, and they hope to raise anywhere from $5–6,000 for local nonprofits.

“We’ve been accused of being a department store,” Jean joked. “I’m kind of the silly person, because I enjoy it. I wait all year for this to happen. Shirley and I, both of us, we just really enjoy it. It gets us going.”

For more information about the Godfrey First United Methodist Church rummage sale, visit their official Facebook page or website at GodfreyFirstUMC.org. Call (618) 466-3624 with any questions about donating or volunteering.

