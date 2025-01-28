GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a small brush fire early Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2025, in the 2700 block of West Delmar. Assistant Chief Ben Hamberg and Probationary Firefighter Taul were dispatched to the scene, where their prompt action was crucial in extinguishing the fire quickly.

The incident occurred shortly after sunrise, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread to nearby areas.

"Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, the fire was extinguished swiftly, preventing multiple exposures from catching fire," the fire officials said.

Following the successful operation, Brush Unit 1472 was expected to return to service within the hour.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.