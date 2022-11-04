GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters were busy on the scene of a garage fire in Godfrey on Friday morning on Jackson Lane.

Chief 1400, Engine 1412, and Engine 1422 all responded to the scene.

Godfrey fire officials reported that the fire was under control and at that report, the units would be back in service within an hour.

The Godfrey fire team's quick response again prevent any further damage and contained it to the garage.

