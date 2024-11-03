



GODFREY - At 10:49 a.m. Sunday, the Godfrey Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 3100 Block of Ron Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a fire that posed a significant risk of spreading to the adjacent home.

The department reported that the fire was extinguished using only the tank water from both engines, highlighting the effectiveness of their aggressive firefighting tactics.

“This fire had real potential to spread to the home, but thanks to the skill and determination of our firefighters, it was extinguished,” a spokesperson from the Godfrey Fire Department stated.

The area is known for having limited hydrants, making the rapid response and teamwork crucial in preventing further damage. The department expressed gratitude for the hard work displayed by its firefighters and acknowledged the assistance of the Fosterburg Fire Department at the scene.

