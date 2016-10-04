GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will launch Fire Prevention Week 2016 by hosting an open house on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00am to 3:00pm. It will be held at Godfrey Fire Station 2, 1712 West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. The station property will be full of displays and apparatus so parking will be located next door at the Godfrey Church of the Nazarene, 1800 West Delmar.

There will be several demonstrations and activities to include vehicle extrication, a live burn room, child safety seat inspections, ResQCPR display, and a firefighter fashion show. Children who complete a specified list of activities will earn a real junior firefighter badge presented by the chief. Numerous community partners will also be there. Free food and drink will be provided including our signature “firehouse” smoked pulled pork sandwiches and kettle cooked chips made on site. People of all ages are encouraged to visit and learn more about who we are and what we do.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 2016 Fire Prevention Week theme is “Don’t Wait: Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.” The focus on smoke alarm replacement comes as the result of a recent survey conducted by the National Fire Protection Association, which showed that only a small percentage of people know how old their smoke alarms are or how often they need to be replaced.

“We want to build on the success of our last open house and grow this as a safe, free, educational, and enjoyable event for our citizens. This is their fire district and we want to make that personal connection and show them our appreciation for their support,” said Fire Chief Erik Kambarian.

For more information, please visit www.godfreyfire.com , “like” us on Facebook, or visit us in person.

More like this: