GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will be conducting a real-time drill on the morning of Monday, September 18th in the area of Ryan Drive off Pierce Lane.

This drill will focus on skills and competencies necessary to respond to a hazardous materials incident and will simulate a release. No actual hazardous materials will be involved and traffic flow on Pierce Lane will not be affected.

“GFPD has one of only four pumpers in the county that is designated as a ‘hazmat pumper’ by the Madison County Hazardous Materials Response Team. This apparatus is specially equipped to handle the initial phases of a hazardous materials incident before the hazmat team arrives. The drill will test our personnel and their ability to respond to a transportation incident involving hazardous materials,”

said Chief Erik Kambarian.

