GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will be conducting a real-time drill on the morning of Monday, September 18th in the area of Ryan Drive off Pierce Lane.

Article continues after sponsor message

This drill will focus on skills and competencies necessary to respond to a hazardous materials incident and will simulate a release. No actual hazardous materials will be involved and traffic flow on Pierce Lane will not be affected.

“GFPD has one of only four pumpers in the county that is designated as a ‘hazmat pumper’ by the Madison County Hazardous Materials Response Team. This apparatus is specially equipped to handle the initial phases of a hazardous materials incident before the hazmat team arrives. The drill will test our personnel and their ability to respond to a transportation incident involving hazardous materials,”

said Chief Erik Kambarian.

More like this: