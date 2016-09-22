GODFREY – Godfrey Protection District members, backed up by Alton firefighters, were quickly at the scene of an attic fire in the 2100 block of Godfrey just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Within a matter of literally second, the firefighters had it extinguished.

Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kambrian was proud once again of his firefighters for their quick response and attacking the area right when they arrived.

“We did get there quickly,” he said. “One of the occupants used a small fire extinguisher and that helped to keep the fire in check. We are currently investigating it. We are looking at electrical items as a cause.”

Four Good Samaritans doing tree work in the area initially helped the homeowner start extinguishing the fire with extinguishers on their truck.

“We saw smoke coming out,” Scott Strawbridge. “We are local people, from Godfrey, Jersey and Woodburn. The company we work for is from Iowa. We called 911 first. We were super impressed with Godfrey Fire Department. They were there super fast within three minutes after the call and had it out. That is the biggest part we want to mention, about the Godfrey Fire people doing such an awesome job.”

