GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District lost one of their long-time favorite firefighters when the retired assistant chief Edward McBride died recently.

Ed was married to his wife, Rebecca, since 1989 and she survives along with his two daughters Chelsie and Beca, and granddaughter, Lorelai.

He is also survived by brothers, sisters, and various nieces and nephews. A Celebration Of Life Service is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Wood River Moose.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said Ed was “one of a kind” as an assistant chief and firefighter.

“He was hired in 1995 and I was hired in 1999,” he said. “He never met a stranger. He always had the gift of gab and always had a story. He was a Navy veteran and also very proud of that.”

He retired with a medical disability in 2019.

“Everybody liked Ed,” Chief Cranmer said. “If he was around a stranger, they weren’t a stranger for long. It is sad to see someone so full of life pass. He fought hard his cancer up to the end. His legacy will live on through his daughters.”

Any memorials are asked to be made to the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

