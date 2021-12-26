GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District called a Box Alarm for a fire in the 7000 block of Humbert Road in Godfrey on Christmas Eve and the firefighters extinguished the fire in a quick fashion, but prior to arrival, significant damage was done to the home.

Fosterburg, Brighton, and QEM joined Godfrey Fire Protection District in fighting the blaze.

The family was able to escape from the fire and the Godfrey Fire Protection District said the Madison County Emergency Management Agency assisted the family.

“Thank you to Brighton, Fosterburg, and QEM for assisting with the structure fire in the 7000 block of Humbert Road on Christmas Eve,” the Godfrey Fire Protection District officials said. “Also we greatly appreciate all the assistance from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.”

If anyone has information on any way the displaced family could be assisted, contact (618) 623-5930.

