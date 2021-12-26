GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District called a Box Alarm for a fire in the 7000 block of Humbert Road in Godfrey on Christmas Eve and the firefighters extinguished the fire in a quick fashion, but prior to arrival, significant damage was done to the home.

Fosterburg, Brighton, and QEM joined Godfrey Fire Protection District in fighting the blaze.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The family was able to escape from the fire and the Godfrey Fire Protection District said the Madison County Emergency Management Agency assisted the family.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Thank you to Brighton, Fosterburg, and QEM for assisting with the structure fire in the 7000 block of Humbert Road on Christmas Eve,” the Godfrey Fire Protection District officials said. “Also we greatly appreciate all the assistance from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.”

If anyone has information on any way the displaced family could be assisted, contact (618) 623-5930.

More like this:

Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
4 days ago
Godfrey Fire Protection District Honors Captain Jacob L. Ringering
Mar 6, 2025
Need for Expanded Ambulance Services in Godfrey
6 days ago
Firefighters Battle Intense Structure Blaze In Godfrey, Residents, Pets Safely Evacuated
Mar 5, 2025
OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
Mar 12, 2025

 