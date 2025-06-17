GODFREY - Firefighters with the Godfrey Fire Protection District learned about natural gas safety and what to do if a gas leak is detected.

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Ameren Illinois public awareness specialist Chris Schildroth stopped by the fire station to go over “the dos and the don’ts” when responding to a natural gas leak. Schildroth noted that collaboration between the fire department and Ameren is important in these situations.

“We’re in two different lanes, typically, but when we get on a gas leak, we’re in the same lane,” Schildroth said. “We would rather get these formalities out of the way prior to being on scene. It makes it much safer for everybody. The quicker Ameren gets out there, the safer it is for these guys, the general public, and us.”

When a gas leak is suspected, first responders and homeowners are directed to call 911 and Ameren right away. First responders are often on the scene before Ameren, so it falls to the firefighters to make sure people remain safe until Ameren arrives.

Once Ameren workers are there, they can secure the area and fix the leak. But it’s important that first responders know how to manage “a natural gas scenario,” Schildroth said.

“When they get hit, they go out and try to make the scene safe until we arrive,” he explained. “They’re usually there within three minutes. Our statewide average is just under 20 minutes, so typically they’re there before us. Today we’re going to cover the ins and outs, what to do, what not to do, where to stage, how far to keep people back, establishing safety zones, etc.”

Schildroth said that the Godfrey Fire Protection District “has no issue with it,” meaning they always alert Ameren as soon as they suspect or discover a gas leak. He commended the fire department for their work.

He added that his job is “a walk in the park” and he greatly enjoys working with first responders to make sure everyone remains safe when natural gas is involved.



“I get to come out and meet people and spread the good safety word,” he said. “I sell safety and it’s free, so it’s real easy to do.”

If you smell gas in or around your home, notify the fire department by dialing 911. Call Ameren Illinois immediately at 800-755-5000.

