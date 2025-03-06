GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District took a moment to honor Captain Jacob L. Ringering on the sixth anniversary of his passing.

Ringering died in the line of duty on March 5, 2019, while battling a residential structure fire. On March 5, 2025, the firefighters saluted the flag and held a moment of silence outside of the Godfrey firehouse to commemorate Ringering’s legacy.

“His impact, courage, and sacrifice continue to inspire us every single day,” the Godfrey Fire Protection District said in a statement. “Jake was more than a firefighter — he was a leader, a mentor, and a brother to so many in the fire service.”

Ringering had a wife, Allison, and three children named Nora, Elaina and Logan. The GFPD said his family was “his greatest joy.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The GFPD added that Ringering’s legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew him, including the firefighters at GFPD who aspire to his level of bravery. They encouraged the Riverbend community to take a moment to think of Ringering and remember his sacrifice, especially on the anniversary of his death, adding that he is “missed beyond words.”

“Today, as we reflect on Jake’s sacrifice, we remember his unwavering commitment to serving others,” GFPD said. “His absence is felt profoundly, but his memory fuels us to continue the mission he loved so much.”

For more information about the Godfrey Fire Protection District, visit their official website at GodfreyFire.com.

More like this: