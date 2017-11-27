GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters had a busy afternoon with a call at 1:30 p.m. Monday for a residential structure fire on Humbert Road.

"Arriving units found a well-involved attached garage fire," the Fire Protection District said in a release. "The fire was rapidly extinguished and the homeowner is safe."

Godfrey Fire Protection District thanked the following: Fosterburg Fire Protection District, Alton Memorial Hospital EMS, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

