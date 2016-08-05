GODFREY - Firefighters of the Godfrey Fire Protection District raised $4,000 during the annual Fill the Boot campaign this summer to fight muscle disease in the St. Louis area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other related life-threatening diseases take away people’s ability to walk, move, smile, talk, and even breathe. GFPD has raised over $56,000 since 2003 for MDA.

This was only possible through the ongoing support of the community. Funds raised build on decades of research progress, helping push science to its limits in the search for treatments and cures.