GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District has announced multiple promotions in its ranks from the recent Board of Trustees Meeting.

Luke Warner is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Christopher Stratton to the rank of Captain.

Ben Hamberg to the rank of Assistant Chief.

Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Eric Cranmer said the promotions are the result of a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of those who will be in new positions.

"I feel everyone here is good," he said of the entire Godfrey Fire Protection team members. "Those who are promoted have to also study hard and test. It takes a lot of experience and positives in the testing process to earn these promotions. They all put in a lot of time for this."

