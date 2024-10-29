GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire District and Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Delmar Avenue and Valley Drive. Engines 1412 and 1422 worked the scene. The crash did require some traffic disruption and the public was asked to avoid the scene for 30 minutes.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Godfrey Fire District expressed gratitude to Alton Memorial Ambulance, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Bowers Towing for their assistance in managing the incident.

There were individuals treated at the scene for injuries, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious in nature, according to early reports.

No further details regarding injuries or the cause of the accident have been released at this time.

More like this: