GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will host its annual Fall Festival this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, community members can enjoy food trucks, vendors, live music, inflatables and the Great Godfrey Maze. The Great Godfrey Maze and activities will stay open until 10 p.m. that night.

“We just like to do these things for the community,” said Chris Logan, Parks and Recreation Director. “We think this is a nice, low-cost event that families can come out and enjoy themselves at. That’s something we’d like to offer to the community.”

Attendees can buy wristbands for the inflatables. The other activities, including the cow train, wagon rides and jumping pillow, cost $2. Kids can also enjoy balloon animals, face painting and other activities throughout the festival.

The Great Godfrey Maze is open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the maze costs $7 for adults ages 12 and up and $5 for children ages 6–11. Children 5 and under are free. This year’s maze is Peanuts-themed, and the corn has grown in the shape of Snoopy sleeping on his doghouse.

Logan is excited to continue the tradition of the Fall Festival with food trucks, vendors and more. He hopes to see many people on Saturday, Sept. 28, enjoying the day at Glazebrook Park.

“We’re praying for good weather,” Logan added. “We just want everybody to come out and have fun. We hope they visit with some friends, get some food from our vendors, and have a good time out in the park.”

For more information about the Godfrey Fall Festival, visit the official Facebook event page. Check out GodfreyIL.org to learn more about the Great Godfrey Maze.

