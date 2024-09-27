GODFREY - The Godfrey Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, has been canceled.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather, we will be canceling the Fall Festival tomorrow,” said Chris Logan, director of the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

Rain is expected for most of the day on Saturday due to Hurricane Helene.

The Great Godfrey Maze and activities are open on Fridays from 6–10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To celebrate Halloween, the Haunted Maze will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from dark until 10 p.m., starting next weekend on Oct. 4, 2024.

Admission to the Great Godfrey Maze costs $7 for adults ages 12 and up and $5 for kids under age 12. Children ages 5 and under are free. The Haunted Maze costs $9 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6–11.

For more information about the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department’s Great Godfrey Maze, visit their official webpage or the Great Godfrey Maze Facebook page.

