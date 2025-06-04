Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey may soon have new rules on the books concerning food trucks.

An ordinance outlining rules and regulations for food trucks received a first reading at Tuesday night’s Village Board meeting. The item will be given a second and final reading before coming up for a vote at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Godfrey seeks to clarify its legal language concerning food trucks, as the rules are currently too vague to properly regulate these businesses and meet the village’s health and safety needs, according to the ordinance.

If passed, operators of “portable vending establishments,” including food trucks, push carts, and kiosks, would be required to pay a fee to obtain a license to operate from the village. The exact amount of these fees will be established in a future resolution.

The ordinance also regulates where food trucks can be located - if passed, they would only be allowed in B-1, B-2, B-4 or B-5 zoning districts, with B-3 zoning districts only allowable with a special use permit. Portable vending establishments must also be at least 100 feet away from any existing restaurant entrance unless the vendor is part of a village-approved special event or the restaurant owner provides written consent.

Vendors must also operate at least 10 feet away from any structure and cannot leave their vehicle parked at one location for more than 48 hours. Exemptions apply to farm stands in agricultural districts and special events exempt from the zoning district.

The ordinance also calls for food trucks to operate in areas with adequate parking that do not block the traffic of vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians. Other regulations included in the ordinance pertain to product preparation and sanitation, hours and methods of operation, and the earlier described licensing process.

While portable vending establishment permits are currently issued through the Clerk’s Office, this ordinance would transfer that responsibility to the Building and Zoning Department, since they perform all restaurant inspections.

The food truck ordinance will come up for a vote on June 17, 2025. A full recording of the June 3, 2025 Village Board meeting is available.

