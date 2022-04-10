Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at: https://www.randymanning.com/Easter-Egg-Hunt-Godfrey

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey’s 19th Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza was widely embraced by children and families on Saturday afternoon at Glazebrook Park.

The children were divided into separate age groups to find prize-filled eggs.

The groups were:

Ages 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

The Easter Bunny was available for photos until 4 p.m. and there were games, crafts, coloring activities, and more for children.

Village of Godfrey Director of Parks and Recreation Chris Logan said the event was fantastic and it was nice weather and it was a hit.

“I think everybody had a good time,” Logan said. “This is a really neat event and it is free and something we see as a service. We had an outstanding turnout and I couldn’t be happier. The kids had fun all day."

Logan mentioned Big Truck Day is coming up in Godfrey and on April 30 is the Arbor Day/Fishing Derby. He said: "We are getting pond stocked for the Fishing Derby. The ball leagues - baseball and softball - are also coming soon and we are getting busy and we are excited about it."

