GODFREY/EAST ALTON – Two local men have been charged in the latest case of copper theft reported in the Riverbend.

Chad E. Gill, 44, of Godfrey, and Matthew R. Smith, 35, of East Alton, were both charged with Class 3 felony counts of theft on April 8, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith allegedly stole between $500-$10,000 worth of copper wire from Alton Materials on Feb. 5, 2025. On the same day, Gill received the copper wire under such circumstances that he knew it was stolen, according to court documents.

The cases against Smith and Gill were presented by the Alton Police Department, and both were granted pretrial release from custody.

This comes just one week after two other local men were charged with stealing over $10,000 worth of copper products from Wieland in East Alton. More details about that case are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: