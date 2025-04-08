GODFREY – Two Godfrey residents were charged last week in related cases of mob action. One faces an additional felony for injuring the victim with a “bladed metal object.”

Lamont R. Lastie, 30, and Memoree E. Thomas, 20, both of Godfrey, were each charged on April 2, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of mob action. Lastie was additionally charged with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery.

The day prior on April 1, 2025, Lastie and Thomas allegedly worked together in striking the victim about the head and body. Lastie reportedly also used “a bladed metal object” to cut the face of the victim, who sustained a laceration to the chin.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to a petition to deny Lastie’s pretrial release, a witness told authorities Lastie knocked the victim to the ground before “swinging at him with a small knife or bladed object,” causing the injury.

The petition notes that at the time of the incident, Lastie was on probation from a 2023 case of burglary and was on pretrial release in a domestic battery case from 2024.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented both cases against Lastie and Thomas. While Thomas was granted pretrial release from custody, Lastie currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: