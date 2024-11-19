Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will use Business District funds to make improvements to Pierce Lane as the road proves “critical” to supporting Godfrey businesses.

Trustees at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting unanimously approved a resolution declaring “Pierce Lane improvements critical to the preparation and function of the Godfrey Business District Plan.”

Trustee Rick Lauschke asked if this was being done solely to use Business District funds for the road improvements, which was confirmed.

According to the resolution, Pierce Lane is “partially located within the Godfrey Business District, directing traffic to the Godfrey Business District, and serving as a vital corridor for the promotion of vehicular and pedestrian traffic entering and safely exiting the Business District.”

It adds that the ongoing Pierce Lane Reconstruction Project aims to expand the Business District and its associated corridor, bringing increased sales and property tax revenues to the village while serving as a “critical traffic corridor for the success of the Business District.”

The resolution’s passage means any property assembly costs associated with the Pierce Lane Reconstruction Project are deemed “qualified expenditures” for which Business District funds can be used. This extends to all parts of the project, both inside and outside the business district boundaries.

With no further discussion, trustees quickly and unanimously voted to pass the resolution. Trustee Jeff Weber was absent from the meeting.

A full recording of the Nov. 19, 2024 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

