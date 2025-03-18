Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY – Godfrey residents will soon be able to add their addresses to a “no knock” list prohibiting commercial solicitors from visiting their property.

The Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday night to pass an ordinance “creating a no knock registry for solicitation activities in the Village of Godfrey.”

Mayor Mike McCormick said when solicitors get their solicitation permit from Village Hall, they will be given the list of “no knock” addresses. The registry will not include residents’ names, only their addresses.

The no-knock requirement will only apply to commercial solicitors and will not apply to non-commercial solicitation, such as for Boy Scouts, religious organizations, and more.

To place your address on the “no knock” list, a link to the sign-up form is now available on the Village of Godfrey website.

A full recording of the March 18, 2025 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

