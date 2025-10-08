Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – A Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy will soon be assigned to help increase security at the Great Godfrey Corn Maze amid reports of fighting and other “unsavory behavior.”

Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan announced at Tuesday’s meeting that after a few weeks of the Great Godfrey Corn Maze being open, things have been going well overall. However, he said there have been occasional issues including a fight between middle-school-aged children and other “unsavory behavior,” prompting two police responses since the maze opened this year.

“We do our best to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Logan said. “I want to make sure that we do our best to let people know that this is a family-friendly event and that they’re always welcome there.”

When asked if the village needed to look into additional security measures, Logan indicated the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been receptive to assigning an officer to the maze. He agreed this would likely help with security at the site, especially during certain weekend hours.

“The problems are going to occur between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night,” Logan said. “If an officer were to make an appearance, I think that would go a long way.”

Logan later said Sergeant Robert “Bobby” Weller, who serves as the Madison County Sheriff’s Supervisor for the Village of Godfrey, has been “working to make that happen,” indicating a deputy will soon be assigned to keeping the corn maze secure.

A full recording of the Oct. 7, 2025 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

