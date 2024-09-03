Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY - As more and more dispensaries open in municipalities across the Riverbend, Godfrey officials seek to keep any more from opening in the village.

The current Village Code allows up to four dispensaries to be open in the village at one time. Trustee Jeff Weber said he thinks the one dispensary Godfrey already has is “actually more than we need,” but suggested changing the limit to only allow one dispensary to operate in the village at a time.

Since the board doesn’t plan on approving permits for any additional dispensaries, both Weber and Trustee Rick Lauschke agreed it would be best to change the language now so as not to waste prospective dispensary owners’ time and effort.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think we ought to change it to one instead of someone else holding out hope that they can get a license,” Lauschke said.

Trustee Craig Lombardi agreed and said he believed the ordinance had already been changed, as did some other village officials. However, it was revealed the ordinance was never officially changed, but was discussed at a prior meeting and never revisited.

Since the topic was merely a discussion point raised by Lombardi, no official action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting. The board is likely to take official action on the dispensary limit at a future meeting.

A full recording of the Sept. 3, 2024, Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: