GODFREY – Godfrey Finance Committee members on Tuesday approved purchasing materials to build a dog park in the village.

Materials will be purchased from Fence and Deck Depot of St. Charles, Mo. for $9,758.50. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the full amount has been donated to the village.

The new total is $1,727.40 lower than the amount approved by the Finance Committee earlier this year. The committee at that time allocated $11,485.90 to set a maximum amount for the purchase while it sought lower bids for the materials.

Logan previously indicated there would likely be a membership fee to encourage park users to maintain the area, but said the decision would ultimately fall to the Village Board.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the dog park will be located just south of the Glazebrook Park softball fields. It will include two sections - one for small dogs and one for large dogs. The two sections will be separated by a sidewalk which runs through an open area of greenspace with nearby parking and restroom facilities.

