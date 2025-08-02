GODFREY - Community members and their dogs enjoyed the grand opening of the Godfrey dog park.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, Village of Godfrey officials and residents celebrated the new dog park at Glazebrook Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Mike McCormick thanked Beth Heinz, who helped fund and advocate for the park, and expressed his excitement for the village’s newest amenity.

“Once Beth walked into my office, I knew we were going to have a dog park, and I want to thank her for that,” McCormick said. “I think this is a nice addition to the Village of Godfrey.”

McCormick thanked Jim Lewis and the Public Works Department for their commitment to building the dog park. He also thanked Liz Campbell, who helped connect Beth to the Village of Godfrey.

Beth Heinz worked hard to make the dog park a reality in honor of her late father-in-law, Max Heinz. Max served on the Park Board for many years and always wanted to establish a dog park.

Beth thanked her family for their support. She also expressed her love for Max and her appreciation for his work to improve the Village of Godfrey.

“I want to thank Max Heinz and his entire family, just for his vision for the park, and just for being one of those guys that everybody still talks about to this day, just constantly,” she said.

Janet Heinz, Max’s wife, added that the family has lived in Godfrey for 57 years and it is “a beautiful place.” Chris Logan, Director of Parks and Recreation, said today is “a big day for Godfrey.”

The dog park has one section for dogs under 25 pounds and another section for dogs over 25 pounds. The park is open from dawn to dusk. Community members must complete a membership application and provide documentation that shows their dogs have all necessary vaccinations.

Godfrey residents will pay a $10 membership fee, and non-residents will pay $20. This membership will be valid for the entire calendar year. Members will receive a key code to access the dog park.

For more information about how to apply for dog park membership, call the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 466-1483. Click here to view the application. Visit the official Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department webpage to learn more.

“It's here for everybody to enjoy,” McCormick added. “I appreciate everybody coming out today. I think it's now time to open the dog park up.”

