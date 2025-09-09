GODFREY - Established in April 1982 by Joe and Vicky Neeley, TK Carpet Gallery provides Godfrey and the surrounding areas with a comprehensive arrangement of affordable and professional flooring installation along with cleaning services. TK Carpet Gallery provides superior quality flooring removal, installation, repairs and refinishing. The company name was derived from sons, Tom and Kevin.

Have a pet? They will have carpets looking, feeling, and smelling like that four-legged friend was never even there. Struggle with allergies? TK Carpet Gallery has the equipment to remove the dirt, dust and allergens that are buried deep in the carpet. Regardless of the size of the job or the toughness of the stains, cleaning services will ensure that carpets are as clean as the day they were installed.



The company offers hot water extract cleaning for upholstery and area rugs. Hot water extraction cleaning is a method that uses hot water mixed with cleaning agents, which is injected into the fibers to remove dirt and stains. This process is often referred to as steam cleaning, although it primarily relies on hot water rather than steam for effective cleaning. They also offer tile and grout cleaning services.

TK Carpet Gallery provides a broad assortment of quality hardwood flooring, installation, repairs and refinishing. They can also meet the needs for laminate or tile alternatives.

Luxury vinyl and ceramic tile delivered by TK Carpet Gallery provides style, comfort and durability together and with unparalleled quality. Vinyl is an affordable material which complements virtually anything. Vinyl flooring simulates the look and feel of much more expensive materials, such as tile, stone or hardwood, but it features a much lower price tag. With the company’s digital design capability, customers can generate natural-looking textures that will create superior visual depth.

Their team has the skills and experience necessary to provide turnkey removal and installations. If a job requires electrical or plumbing modifications, additional resources to ensure the project is a success are available. With years of proven performance, they have earned customer trust and built strong relationships.

Along with meeting the requirements of their residential customers, the company has long-time relationships with many commercial customers that include medical offices, retirement homes, restaurants, schools and churches. Providing ongoing products and services to these businesses and institutions is a consistent component for TK’s business.

With more than 40 years in business, owner Tom Neely offers respect, trust, dedication, integrity and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of their customers. So, what else sets them apart from the competition? Neely says, “TK Carpet provides experience, expertise and service that have kept its customers coming back for the past four decades. It is important that you deal with a business that will be here in the coming years.”

Tom takes a hands-on approach to operating the business. He personally goes to measure the job and develops the estimates at no charge. In doing so, he is willing to create various bid scenarios that might best meet the needs of the customers. Once the customer has decided on TK Carpets doing the project, a deposit is submitted and materials are ordered. Usually in about two weeks, the project can be scheduled for installation.

The family business employs eight, with three experienced installers working with Tom to ensure work is completed in a timely manner. The employees are naturally on point with all work orders assigned to them, Neely notes, and they are dedicated to their work. “Every employee at TK Carpet learns from every experience,” Neely says further.

Throughout its history, TK Carpet Gallery has endured some challenges along the way, most notably the passing of the company’s founder and father, Joe. The business also experienced a major fire.

Over time, there have been several changes to its physical location as well. More recently, improvements have included adding a sign on the rooftop to go along with their streetside neon signage. In June of 2024, the company was recognized as the Riverbend Growth Association’s Business of the Month.

Neely summarizes his reflection on these past four decades with these words: “We have both commercial and residential customers, and we are looking forward to serving our community many years to come.”

For more information about TK Carpet Gallery, click here. To learn more about other local services in the Godfrey area, check out the official VisitGodfrey.com website.

