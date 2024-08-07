GODFREY - If you are looking for flowers to smell, or just view, what better place to consider than the beautiful Plant Stand on Godfrey Road? Whether searching for plants to place in a garden or attractive potted arrangements, the Plant Stand is sure to please.

Their seasonal inventory of potted live plants include many varieties and species. Annuals, perennials, hardy shrubs and trees are all a part of the offerings. As both a wholesale grower and marketing distributor, they are adept in industry knowledge, making retail customers the beneficiaries of excellent products.

The company is owned and operated by David and Sheila Galbreath. While both David and Sheila get involved in buying and selling of product, David handles marketing, research and development, and Sheila takes care of office administration. From humble origins to what it is today, the Plant Stand is truly a family business. It was started in 1979 by David’s parents, Marc and Vicki Galbreath. It was originally called Green Earth Garden Center and was later renamed Green Earth Greenhouses and continues to be the foundational supporting of The Plant Stand that came to existence in 2008.

When David and his siblings were kids, Marc worked as a manager for St. Louis-area Kmart stores. In those days, Kmart was a pioneer of big box retailers operating garden centers. In his role, Marc developed an interest in how Kmart ran those garden centers. As such, he began to educate himself on how that segment of the industry operated.

In life’s turn of events, the senior Galbreath purchased the Ben Franklin store in Jerseyville (located at the current location of Fran and Marilyn's). He moved his family to southern Jersey Country at the current location of Green Earth Nursery on Route 3. When Walmart came to Jerseyville, Marc realized the operation of the Ben Franklin store would likely be in peril. With the knowledge of his garden center experience from Kmart, he decided to build a small greenhouse at the family’s property and thus was the beginning of Green Earth Nursery and, ultimately, the Plant Stand.

From its establishment, the Green Earth Greenhouses continued to grow by providing products to small garden centers and independent retailing chains. It was operated as a family business with Marc, Vicki and the children involved in the operations. Son David would drive the delivery truck and service the accounts. By 2008, the operation had grown to approximately two acres under cover with facilities constructed in the front of green houses to handle retailing of products.

Article continues after sponsor message

With the advent of big box retailers such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, competitive pressures began to have an effect on Green Earth Nursery as a grower and wholesaler of plants. In response to the “Great Recession,” David decided to revise the business model to include retailing. In 2008, he set up a retailing operation on the parking lot of Cleta’s Nutrition. He also established lots in Jerseyville and Carlinville. Eventually, the retailing was streamlined and the Godfrey location was moved to its current location.

David concentrates on the retailing side of the business while his brothers focus on the nursery and wholesaling operations out on Route 3. Most of the products that are wholesaled and retailed are actually produced in the business’s green houses. Currently, approximately 20% of the products are acquired from other independent growers and nurseries. As demand ebb and flows, that ratio can vary. Also, the decision of produce versus buy varies by product type. The largest portion of produced crops in-house tend to be focused on spring seasonal categories.

The company’s retailing functions tend to be local. The wholesaling operations are regional with a market of around a 150-mile radius. The company continues to be a supplier to independent garden centers, small chains, florists and landscapers.

When driving past the Plant Stand, the colors and ambiance just seem to grow more vibrant year after year. Portable type fixtures have been replaced by permanent structures. This year, bright red umbrellas have been added that give the location a more patio/garden appearance. The expanded floral inventory creates and exciting and pleasing view from Godfrey Road.

More information about The Plant Stand can be found at their official website at PlantStandOnline.com or their Facebook page. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about The Plant Stand and other businesses in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.