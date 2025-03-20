GODFREY - Whether you are looking to start a vinyl album collection, looking for that rare album not found on subscription services, or you just want to talk music with true fans, RiverBend Records is your record shop. Unlike subscription music services like Pandora and Spotify, you can get advice from true music professionals. RiverBend Records can help you start or upgrade your music collection. In addition, they help you find the best equipment to play your favorite music.

The store opened in October of 2020. Owner Billy Hurst had a career in doing photo shoots for area schools and local sports teams. When the COVID scare brought about a cease of school activities, the need for taking pictures became mostly unnecessary. At that point, Mr. Hurst decided it was a good time to pursue his dream of owning a record shop. It was also about the same period that the current location became available.

With the acquisition of the property, Tara Hurst, wife, desired the store to be something special. When entering the store, one will experience a clean, bright, welcoming ambiance. To achieve that appearance, the interior was stripped down to the studs and completely remodeled. The store even has a lounge area where one can relax and enjoy an adult beverage while browsing the extensive collection of music, equipment and store merchandise. Occasionally, live music is performed for listening enjoyment.



Every weekend the store has a “vinyl drop.” A selection of recordings with special offers are featured. Local purchases from this process are always given the priority. On Monday nights, they have live shows on Facebook that, again, offer featured selections of recordings.

In terms of market, the store has a national reach. Still, Billy and Tara strive to encourage in-store shopping and selling products locally. Since much of the product is vintage recordings, if shipped out of the area it is likely gone forever. If sold locally, it’s possible that recording can come back to the store in the future to be enjoyed by someone else.

The company also buys used records, CD’s, and cassettes. How much is a vinyl recording worth? Price is determined by three factors: Artist

Title

Condition

The above factors can greatly vary. With over 30 years of collecting and grading albums, RiverBend Records will explain how the appraisal was determined.

The independent record shop is not common. There are approximately ten in the St. Louis area. In that mix, RiverBend Records is noted for having one of the largest country music selections in the area.

The company has continued to grow in its five-year history. With digital and online formats of music consumption, there is a market for those who want to physically possess their music as it brings them a sense of pride in that ownership. This market segment is composed of older consumers who might be looking for a title to complete their collection. It also includes a younger segment (17 to 30 years) that are building their collection.

Mr. Hurst sees Godfrey as a good place to continue growing his business. “I feel Mayor McCormick has been very supportive of small business and is looking out for us,” said Billy.

Whether in search of a rare recording, or just looking to scour the discount bins, RiverBend Records has something for the casual music listener or enthusiast.

April 12 is National Record Store Day. Watch for special activities at RiverBend Records.

For more information about RiverBend Records, click here. To learn more about local shopping, restaurants and more in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

