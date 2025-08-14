Godfrey Business Spotlight: OSF Healthcare Offers "Comprehensive and Convenient Care"
GODFREY - An element determining the desirability and quality of life for a community is the access to good healthcare. Godfrey is very fortunate to have a premier provider. OSF Healthcare strives to continuously meet the needs of patients and the community. In total, there are over 40 healthcare professionals ready to deliver comprehensive and convenient care focused on:
The Godfrey office is excited to introduce several new, exceptional providers to the team. This expansion means more availability and comprehensive care including:
OSF Healthcare at Godfrey exceeds its core mission of providing healthcare by going above and beyond the health service offerings for the community. The staff make up what it calls “mission partners” who work to provide assistance to people with non-healthcare needs. The compassion for the community is illustrated by the following programs and resources:
Another offering is the OSF OnCall Connect that makes it easier to get the care and support needed between doctor appointments. Once enrolled in OSF OnCall Connect, your care team can support you on your health and wellness journey. This may include:
Experience world-class care and groundbreaking research at OSF HealthCare. From innovative digital health solutions through OSF OnCall, to transformative cancer treatments such as proton therapy and brachytherapy, advancements from the OSF Breakthrough Treatment Center and the leading-edge solutions of OSF Innovation, they are transforming healthcare every day.
To schedule a visit with a Primary Care or Pediatric provider, please call 618-467-1520 in the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The PromptCare is available for walk-in Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn about other local services in Godfrey, check out the official website at VisitGodfrey.com.
