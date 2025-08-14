GODFREY - An element determining the desirability and quality of life for a community is the access to good healthcare. Godfrey is very fortunate to have a premier provider. OSF Healthcare strives to continuously meet the needs of patients and the community. In total, there are over 40 healthcare professionals ready to deliver comprehensive and convenient care focused on: One-stop medical services for the whole family that range from primary care, pediatrics and an on-site PromptCare clinic for urgent needs.

Integrated on-site services that include x-ray and laboratory.

A direct link to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center allows their team to easily coordinate patient care with a full range of hospital services, from the emergency room to a network of expert specialists.

The “Connect Bar” located in the lobby to offer resources to help patients with questions on using MyChart.

The Godfrey office is excited to introduce several new, exceptional providers to the team. This expansion means more availability and comprehensive care including: Three full-time PromptCare providers

Seven primary care providers

Three pediatric providers

One full-time behavior therapist

OSF Healthcare at Godfrey exceeds its core mission of providing healthcare by going above and beyond the health service offerings for the community. The staff make up what it calls “mission partners” who work to provide assistance to people with non-healthcare needs. The compassion for the community is illustrated by the following programs and resources: The mission partners understand that health is about more than just medicine. To assist patients who are experiencing food insecurity, a “micro food pantry” is located inside the lobby that is available to anyone in need.

The mission partners operate a “Giving Rack” initiative designed to provide free seasonal items to children and families in need, such as winter coats, Halloween customs, school supplies, etc.

The staff conducts themselves in what they call the “Care Beyond the Exam Room” attitude. They know the initiatives like the food pantry and Giving Rack are a tangible way demonstrating how they care about patients, not only when they are there for an appointment, but other times. They believe a caring attitude is a core part of what makes their practice special.

Another offering is the OSF OnCall Connect that makes it easier to get the care and support needed between doctor appointments. Once enrolled in OSF OnCall Connect, your care team can support you on your health and wellness journey. This may include: Digital resources and personalized education.

24/7 access to a digital care team.

Regular screening and assessment of your needs to connect you to local resources.

Technology and equipment at no cost to you to connect you to the care you need.

Experience world-class care and groundbreaking research at OSF HealthCare. From innovative digital health solutions through OSF OnCall, to transformative cancer treatments such as proton therapy and brachytherapy, advancements from the OSF Breakthrough Treatment Center and the leading-edge solutions of OSF Innovation, they are transforming healthcare every day.

To schedule a visit with a Primary Care or Pediatric provider, please call 618-467-1520 in the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The PromptCare is available for walk-in Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn about other local services in Godfrey, check out the official website at VisitGodfrey.com.

