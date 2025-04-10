GODFREY - For those interested in the sport, gymnastics and dance are perfect pathways toward physical fitness. A great place to explore getting involved in the sport is Mid-Illinois Gymnastics and Dance.

Mid-Illinois Gymnastics and Dance was established in 1969 and is the oldest private gymnastics club in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. It is the only school in the Alton/Godfrey area that has USA Gymnastics and USTA tumble teams.

The school was first created by Larry and Louise Moehn at the YMCA in Alton. After four years, it was relocated to Elm Street. As the program continued to grow, it was moved to 3100 Belle Street until it transferred to the current location in 1996. As a USA GYMNASTICS CLUB, they offer graded classes on Olympic specification equipment taught by highly-qualified, safety-oriented staff.

When the couple started the gym, neither had any direct experience in gymnastics and dance. Larry was a professor at SIUE in the Athletic Department. Louise was a nurse. Still, they had a strong interest in the sport. Eventually, their only daughter, Kristin, out of five children got involved in gymnastics and dance. Mom and Dad have, for the most part, retired, and Kristin has taken on the duties of day-to-day management. Many long-time employees like Judy Johnson Durr and Brendan Lawson provide teaching, coaching and programming. With a family-oriented environment, all the staff members are committed to helping their students and athletes be all they can be.

In addition to great teachers and coaches, there is the newest technology available for tumbling. The equipment includes carpeted spring and foam floor, foam and solid pits, special mats, tumble-track, rod, floor, balance beams, uneven bars, vault horses, trainer bars, pre-school play shapes and a hardwood floor dance room with balcony overlooking the gym. Gymnastic or dance classes provide high-level physical fitness as well as recreational fun.

Mid-Illinois Gymnastics and Dance emphasizes basic movement and progression that leads to an improvement in agility, flexibility, strength, endurance, coordination, confidence and self-esteem. The physical, mental and emotional discipline, while so essential in a good gymnastics and dance environment, becomes a great asset in any other sport or physical training that the student pursues.

Students can train for serious competition. If a child has the special talents and attitudes to consider team gymnastics, the child can try out for participating on a team.

Multiple competitive programs for girls include Xcel and USA Gymnastics competitive team Levels 2 through 10-Elite. There are also boys and girls competitive “Tumble Teams.



Mid-Illinois gymnasts and tumblers have a proud tradition of winning. The gold stars displayed in the gym area represent a State, Regional or National Champion.

Gym rentals are available for a truly unique and fun birthday party or event! For information about reserving space for a party, visit their website or call.

To learn more about Mid-Illinois Gymnastics and Dance, click here. Check out VisitGodfrey.com to learn about other businesses, restaurants, and more in Godfrey.

