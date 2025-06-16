GODFREY - Have you had an accident with your vehicle? Hendrickson Collision Repair, Inc. provides quality workmanship and on-time delivery. Their technicians follow strict guidelines and receive regular training with the industry leaders in collision repair, and are I-CAR Gold and ASE certified with those organizations to protect your investment as well as the safety of your family by restoring your vehicle to its pre-accident condition.

The company is owned by Jim and Jennifer Hendrickson. Through the years of satisfied customers, Hendrickson Collision Repair can handle vehicle required repairs in a timely and professional manner. Whether it is structural integrity or finish work, you will have their lifetime warranty for complete satisfaction. Hendrickson Collision Repair understands that customer satisfaction is the end result of providing quality service and superior workmanship.

One aspect that is very unique at Hendrickson Collision is the fact that Jim, the owner, is in the repair shop repairing and personally painting each vehicle as well as writing all estimates. This ensures quality workmanship and customer service excellence. It is very unusual for a shop owner to actually be “hands-on” in the repair shop, but it is vital to quality control to actually have the person assessing the damage be the same person repairing the vehicle.

Jim and Jennifer grew up in the Alton-Godfrey area. Jim began in the auto body industry in high school where he went through the programs at the J.B. Johnson Center. There, he began working for his collision repair instructor, who recognized Jim’s talent for auto body repair. Jim continued to work in a local area shop, giving him over 37 years of experience in total, which earned him a reputation in the community for his hard work ethic, honesty, integrity and quality in repairs. Jennifer handles the office operations, and comes from a small business background. Her parents owned and operated Sichra Distributing, which handled Dr. Pepper brands in the local area.

Jim and Jennifer decided together to start their own collision repair business. The company was established in 2006 at its current location. They added two additional work bays at the time the property was purchased.

Jim and Jennifer continually give their support to the community by sponsoring local sports teams, sponsoring charity events, supporting their local church, and are members of The Riverbend Growth Association.

Jennifer handles all aspects of customer service: estimating, insurance claims, transportation assistance, as well as all office tasks and bookkeeping. This allows Jim to be in the shop repairing and painting vehicles, working as a team with his technicians, overseeing each and every repair.

Hendrickson Collision Repair prides themselves in treating each vehicle as if it were their own, whether it’s restoring an antique vehicle or returning a vehicle to its pre-accident condition. Most of the company’s business is through word-of-mouth by many satisfied customers.

Jim and Jennifer will be celebrating their thirty-year wedding anniversary. They have three children, Jake, Isaac, and Charlotte.

For more information about Hendrickson Collision Repair, click here. You can learn more about other local businesses and services in Godfrey by checking out the official website at VisitGodfrey.com.

