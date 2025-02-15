GODFREY - When experiencing the loss of a loved one, Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes can be trusted to offer guidance through the process of honoring their life. They pride themselves on serving families in the Riverbend and surrounding areas with dignity, respect, and compassion. Staff is experienced in a variety of funeral services to help celebrate your loved one’s life.

With a long-standing service to the community, Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Crematory and Cemeteries are family-owned and operated. Owners Tim Kallal and Craig Schaaf, along with several other family and staff members, operate locations in Bethalto, Godfrey, Hardin and Brussels.

Around 1948, Daryl Smith opened a location in Bethalto and operated until 1981. In 1981, Rod Elias purchased the Alton and Bethalto funeral homes and operated Smith Funeral Homes, eventually expanding his operation to Godfrey in 1987. In 1987, he opened a new funeral home with a crematory on site, which was the first Metro East Crematory. At this time, Mr. Elias renamed the business: Elias-Smith Funeral Homes and Crematory. In the mid-90's, Tim Kallal and Craig Schaaf began working for Elias-Smith Funeral Homes and later became partners with Mr. Elias. In 2007, they formed what is now known as Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Homes, Crematory and Cemeteries and operated together until Mr. Elias retired in 2013.

Similar to many other funeral homes throughout the industry, the funeral home ownership has changed due to retirement. The funeral homes all have continued serving the Riverbend communities because of their succession plans that were implemented.

In addition to the funeral homes, Tim and Craig also own and operate two cemeteries, as well as a pet crematory. The cemetery operations are Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto and Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Both Tim and Craig grew up in Jerseyville and began their careers with Rod Elias in the mid-nineties. Their long tenure with the company has created a culture of being community-oriented. In an era of industry consolidation, Tim and Craig remain committed to treating people with personal dignity and respect in their most difficult times.

Working as a funeral director can be rewarding and, at the same time, very demanding — both physically and mentally. Providing services is a 24/7 responsibility. While the actual bereavement services happen during typical business times, the requirement to go pick up the deceased is 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Of course there is also the physical requirements of transporting the deceased. In larger markets there are actually services that handle this function, but in smaller communities the responsibility rests with the local funeral home operator. In Illinois, a licensed funeral director or licensed funeral director apprentice is required to make the removal of a deceased person.

As pets have become more important in a family’s structure, the company also operates Homeward Bound to help celebrate the end of a pet’s life. Staff has experience planning a variety of services and can assist with honoring a loved pet no matter personal preference and budget. The company began the offering of pet cremation in 2014. The company purchased its first pet crematory in 2014 which is called Aquamation opposed to fire cremation and purchased a second unit in 2021 due to the demand of pet cremation services in our area. Aquamation uses chemicals and water and is a much softer and eco-friendly cremation process.

Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Homes Crematory and Cemeteries along with Homeward Bound Pet Crematory strive to make your loved one’s service as unique and special as they were in life.

