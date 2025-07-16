GODFREY - For over 50 years, Buck’s Decorating is still leaving customers floored with quality, service and value. And at the same time, keeping it all in the family.

Buck’s Decorating has been around since the 1940’s. The company originally was in Alton down on Broadway. At the time, it was owned and operated by Charles Buck. Back in the day, the company did flooring, painting, wallpaper and so on. In June of 1975, a young man named Patrick Parker bought the establishment and continued to operate the business under its established name. Under Patrick’s ownership, the focus was placed on providing flooring.

In the early 80’s, the building was destroyed by fire and the company moved to a facility on Ridge Street for a short time. In the mid 80’s, they moved to Godfrey and operated at 5407 Godfrey Road. As the business continued to need additional showroom space, the company purchased the building and moved to its current location (5411 Godfrey Road) in 1987. Since that time, additional warehousing has been constructed in the back of the property.

Buck’s Decorating is now a third-generation family business. Three sons, Andy, Patrick and Rob, are fully active in the operation. Andy, who handles installations, also has his sons working alongside. It is not uncommon to also see their mom, Mary, at the store. All three have been involved in every aspect of the flooring business throughout the history of the company. Rob did serve in the Army from ‘87 to ‘92. Because of their experiences, they have full knowledge of all facets of providing quality products and professional installation.

To provide the best quality, price and service to customers, Buck’s Decorating is affiliated with the buying group, Abbey Carpet.

As an affiliate since 1988, Buck’s has the shared mission of:

“Our mission has always been to provide our customers with quality flooring and craftsmanship. We offer products from the industries’ leading brands while delivering an installation service that is top-notch. Unlike the big box stores, we care about this community, because we’re your neighbors. That’s why we make customer service a top priority. At every one of Abbey’s locally-owned flooring stores you get one-on-one expert advice on the latest trends, styles, and technologies.”

Because of Buck’s connection with Abbey, they have improved buying power with the carpet mills, can provide an enhanced warrantee and customers have use of an online “room visualizer.”

Buck’s Decorating enjoys a strong word-of-mouth reputation. They have strong associations with local builders that keep them busy. They also possess relationships with individuals who are upgrading their homes. “We have found that when it comes to supplying product and installation, the big box stores can’t touch our quality and service,” said Rob.

The company’s market includes areas as far as Jacksonville to the north, Belleville to the south and across the river to the northern St. Louis area. Because of the strong level of business, on any given day the company has 10 to 15 employees meeting the needs of customers.

There are many changes occurring in the flooring industry. For example, the ratio of carpet to hard surface flooring has shifted. Today, approximately 80% of new flooring is hard surface. Advancements in technology for the flooring industry are ever-changing with new designs and styles.

