GODFREY - Whether a new structure is needed to handle equipment, operate a business, store your lawn care tools or a place to live, think Countryside Builders. They are committed to serving customers with time-tested designs, construction methods and proven high-quality material while maintaining an open mind to new ideas and construction techniques as the industry continues to evolve.

Countryside Builders has eight full-time employees consisting of experienced sales staff, designers, and skilled construction people. They also work with a select number of contractors to assist with site preparation.

The locally-owned business was started by Ron Conrad and Barry Seiler in 1979. Both are retired, but they hold a presence at Countryside and have helped manage the completion of thousands of projects over the years. In 2009, Wade Seiler joined the business. He, along with Patty Hoyt, manage the day-to-day operations of the business. Wade is fully involved with both inside sales, everyday business and oversees the company’s crew members on every building.

Countryside Builders has the expertise to design and build the project of your dreams. They represent RC Buildings out of Altamont, Illinois. They also draw from other manufactures, using the finest materials in the industry to ensure that the finished project will be both functional and long-lasting. They are custom builders who can design a building based on your specifications. As stated on the company website, “If you can draw it, we can build it!” Features on their buildings run from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Walk doors, overhead garage doors, sliding doors, insulation, overhangs, steel liners, partition walls, lofts, cupolas are just a few of the quality features offered. One of the changes the company is experiencing in the industry is that customers are desiring more sophisticated and intricate designs. Fading are the days of building simple “boxes” with a couple of windows.

The general process for having Countryside build a structure is as follows: Sales staff will work with the customer to finalize a design and proposal agreement.

Work with local zoning to secure all necessary permits.

Place order with RC Buildings for manufacture and packaging of the desired structure.

About a month before building delivery, commence with site preparation.

Building delivery and construction.

*The current lead time on a structure is about six months.

Of course, if the need is for a portable building for smaller storage needs, the company works with A-1 Buildings to serve that market. Custom-built portable buildings can range from a small storage shed, pool house or a small cabin. The sales staff works with the customer to design a building to specifications, have it constructed and delivered fully completed on site.

With over 46 years in business, the company enjoys a significant number of repeat customers and word-of-mouth referrals. “We now have repeat customers spanning across three generations. We have also had many customers’ neighbors, friends and family reach out to us after seeing one of our buildings built. They love the detail of our buildings and how much our customers love their new buildings,” says Patty Hoyt.

Future plans for Countryside are to continue being the quality builder of custom-designed buildings. They also plan to expand their offering of quality materials and building components to other construction companies.

They look forward to working with you on your project and hope you will give them the opportunity to earn your business.

